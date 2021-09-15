John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WDGJF stock remained flat at $$3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.