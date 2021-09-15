Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

