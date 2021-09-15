Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.76. 212,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $436.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

