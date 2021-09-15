Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.20. 100,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The company has a market cap of $434.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

