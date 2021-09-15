Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. 61,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The firm has a market cap of $435.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

