Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

JBFCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $$15.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124. Jollibee Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

