JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.51

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.51 ($61.78) and traded as high as €56.30 ($66.24). JOST Werke shares last traded at €56.10 ($66.00), with a volume of 24,800 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JST shares. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.89 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.94.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.