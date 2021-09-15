JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $62.05

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.05, but opened at $60.73. JOYY shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 9,842 shares traded.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in JOYY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

