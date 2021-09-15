JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.17. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 5,204 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,519 shares during the last quarter.

