JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Holdings Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 6.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 5.71% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $133,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

