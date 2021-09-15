JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

