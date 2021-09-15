JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

AZN opened at GBX 8,129 ($106.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,434.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,961.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

