JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Underweight

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
