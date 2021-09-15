JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Underweight

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

