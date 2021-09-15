JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.34. 4,610,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.37. The stock has a market cap of C$22.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

