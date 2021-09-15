JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $30.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

TROX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

