JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SES stock remained flat at $$8.60 on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.29. SES has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Research analysts expect that SES will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

