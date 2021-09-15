JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.56.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.66. 6,295,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

