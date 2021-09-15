JUIICE (JUI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $358.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 74.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. JUIICE has a market cap of $236,522.66 and approximately $358.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00770600 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.79 or 0.01274482 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.