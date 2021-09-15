Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

