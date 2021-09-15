JUST Price Reaches $0.0984 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $222.35 million and approximately $148.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00187158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.83 or 0.07404980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.19 or 0.99912919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00897621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

