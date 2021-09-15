JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $955.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00124603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00188152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.60 or 0.07369309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.44 or 0.99780657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00888256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

