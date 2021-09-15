K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Up 6.4%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.87). Approximately 36,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 87,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

K3C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £270.91 million and a PE ratio of 41.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

