Kalata (KALA) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $1.99 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00177390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.36 or 0.07299307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,052.64 or 1.00089823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00887848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

