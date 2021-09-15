Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KSU. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

