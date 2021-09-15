Karura Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.10 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Karura has a market capitalization of $112.16 million and $13.10 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Karura has traded up 106.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for $13.00 or 0.00027005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00178757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.07384343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.12 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.00899152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins.

