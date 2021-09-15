Kattana (KTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.37 Million

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00012694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $211,062.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kattana has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.60 or 0.07174641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.41 or 0.99318811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00862483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

