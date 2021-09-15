Kava Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.81 or 0.00530727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

