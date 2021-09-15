KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KBH opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

