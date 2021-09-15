Kcash Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $2.74 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

