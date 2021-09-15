Keep3rV1 Hits Market Capitalization of $87.72 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $438.62 or 0.00915206 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $87.72 million and $13.62 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

