Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.98

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 163581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.90.

The company has a market cap of C$754.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

