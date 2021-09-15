Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

