Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

