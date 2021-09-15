KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Trading Down 1%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.05 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.