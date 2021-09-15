Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $315.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 268643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.99 million and a PE ratio of -20.07.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

