King DAG 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,951.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $47,951.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

