King DAG (KDAG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,364.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. King DAG has a total market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $35,364.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

