Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Tops $275,334.48 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $275,334.48 and $177,880.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00075852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00177347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.59 or 0.07288894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.36 or 0.99802094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00888350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

