Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $362.36

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.36 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.64). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 360.60 ($4.71), with a volume of 5,258,478 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

