Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.23. 1,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,624,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KC. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 136,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

