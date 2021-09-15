Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.