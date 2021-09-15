Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.55 ($104.17).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €86.90 ($102.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.87. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.