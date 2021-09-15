Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$21.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

