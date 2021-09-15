Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
About Klabin
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.