Klaytn Price Down 2.5% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and $91.69 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00075620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00180557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,536.60 or 0.99885330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.54 or 0.07157923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00862534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.09 or 0.00899517 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,671,856,134 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,613,138 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.