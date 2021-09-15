Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

KLPEF opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

