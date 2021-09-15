Kleros Market Cap Hits $118.01 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $118.01 million and $3.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

