Klever One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $133.52 million and $1.90 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00178586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.04 or 0.07101218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,863.67 or 1.00084256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

