Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,982.79 and approximately $120.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

