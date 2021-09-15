KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

INKA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

